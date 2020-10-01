West Point Teacher Named Winner In WCBI Essay Contest

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – We have another winner in the “WCBI Back To School Essay Contest.”

Congratulations to West Point High School teacher Sabrina Campbell. The visual arts and graphic design teacher won a $500 prize.

WCBI viewers voted for her essay about how she would spend the money for her classroom. Campbell wants to buy videos that will take her students on global excursions either in the classroom or when they’re learning at home.

A representative from Monroe County Farm Bureau presented Ms. Campbell with her $500 award Thursday.