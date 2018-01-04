West Point Teachers Get A Surprise

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- It was the first day back to school for teachers and staff at the West Point Consolidated School District.

School administrators had quite the surprise for them when they showed up after their holiday break.

To many, Ron Clark of Atlanta is known as “America’s Educator.”

School leaders managed to get Mr. Clark for an opening assembly for the teachers, as the new spring semester kicks off.

Clark says it gets the new semester started off on the right foot.

“Today was about passion. We want to realize that they have good energy. They are in a good mood and if they are happy, kids are going to be happy. It’s about being a good spirit to the community and make sure that every child is successful,” said Clark.

Students go back to class Thursday morning.