West Point teen arrested and charged with attempted murder

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A teenager has been accused of an adult crime is behind bars.

Friday afternoon, the West Point Police Department arrived at the North Mississippi Medical Center for a young stabbing victim.

16-year-old Austin Hill is arrested and charged with Attempted Murder from the incident.

He will be charged as an adult and his bond is set at 150,000 dollars.

The incident is still under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this crime scene call the West Point Police Department or us the anonymous P3 app.