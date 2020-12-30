West Point teen charged with aggravated assault plus additional charges

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point gun deal that went bad ends in gunfire and a teenager in jail.

18-year-old Bobby McFalls is charged with aggravated assault, shooting into a dwelling, and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Police Chief Avery Cook says McFalls met another person for a gun sale.

The incident happened Monday on Seitz Street.

Cook tells WCBI once the deal went south, McFalls allegedly shot at that other person, with a stolen gun, as they drove away.

A bullet hit a house during the gunfire but no one was injured.

McFalls was arrested after a short chase down the street.

The incident is under investigation and more charges are possible.