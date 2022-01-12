West Point to hold MLK march through town with program at the end

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Organizers of the West Point Martin Luther King Day celebration still plan to host an event this year – just in a different way.

The event usually features a march through town that ends with a program.

Event coordinator Anna Jones says, because of COVID restrictions, this year they will have a motorcade.

They will also host a food drive.

Jones says they still want to be able to honor the life and work of Dr. King.

“Prior to COVID we would have other events throughout the weekend like gospel singing and we would have fun in the park and that kind of thing but thanks to COVID or no thanks to COVID one year we had to cancel it,” said Jones. “Last year we just did a food drive but this year we will have a motorcade instead of a march.”

The motorcade will start at 9 am on MLK Drive and end at the former Mary Holmes College campus.