West Point voters will have extra days to vote absentee

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Voters in West Point have three extra days to vote absentee.

City Clerk Eddie Longstreet says the City Clerk’s office will open Saturday, March 6th and again Saturday, March 27th and Saturday, April 3rd from 8 am until noon for absentee voting in the primary election.

The primary election for city-wide offices is scheduled for Tuesday, April 6th.

The clerk’s office is open in City Hall each weekday and absentee voting may take place during that time also.

The three Saturdays allow for people who work full time or out of town to stop in and cast their absentee ballot.