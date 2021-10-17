A West Point woman celebrates five years of being a breast cancer survivor

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- Celebrating 5 years of being a breast cancer survivor.

Cynthia Mathews of West Point was diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2016.

Friends and family carved with pink pumpkins to show their support for other women and men who may be battling the disease.

More than anything, Mathews says she’s thankful for everyone showing awareness for breast cancer.

” I felt the love and all the support that they have, and it’s not just today. They have been there with me always. That’s why I wanted to come together and bring everybody together on this occasion for this joyous day,” said Cynthia Mathews.

Mathews plans to host another celebration next year.