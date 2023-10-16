West Point woman dies after vehicle accident in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point woman was killed after an accident in Monroe County.

Coroner Alan Gurley said the crash happened Sunday night at the intersection of Highway 25 and Old Highway 25, just north of Aberdeen.

41-year-old Rita Mae Crump was going west on Old Highway 25. Her car collided with a northbound pickup.

Gurley told WCBI first responders took Crump to the Monroe County Airport to meet a medical helicopter but she died before the flight.

State troopers are investigating the accident.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter