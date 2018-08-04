WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- The West Point Police Department and the Clay County Sheriff’s Department come together to send students back to school.

This morning the two agencies teamed up and hosted West Point’s first ever back to school bash.

Kids came to Marshall Park to have fun and left with everything they needed to start the new school year.

Local businesses donated all the school supplies.

With the help of volunteers, 500-hundred backpacks were given away.

Both the West Point Police Chief and the Clay County Sheriff say they want everyone to benefit from this event.

“We want to get the community involved in doing something positive for the community and that the police are not always out to get the kids,” said Chief Avery Cook.

“We always say we want to begin at a young age so this is the reason we want to be involved in our community,” said Sheriff Eddie Scott.

Both Sheriff Scott and Police Chief Cook say they hope West Point’s back to school bash becomes an annual event.