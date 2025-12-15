Westlake Corporation to shut down PVC plant in Aberdeen

An area manufacturer will be cutting production and jobs at the end of the month.

Westlake Corporation is shutting down three of its facilities, including its PVC plant at its Aberdeen site.

The move is part of a company-wide restructuring.

Westlake is also ceasing operations at VCM and styrene production plants in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The PVC plant is just one part of the Aberdeen campus.

Westlake also operates facilities in Prairie and Booneville.

The closures are expected to be completed by the end of the month, and will result in the loss of 295 jobs company-wide

