Wet conditions today lead to dry air tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Rain chances increase Tuesday afternoon, as temperatures continue trending in the lower 90s. Drier air is on the way.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers move back in throughout the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures climb towards the lower 90s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloud coverage and showers continuing to clear overnight will have the low temperatures tonight staying warmer and in the lower 70s.

NEXT FEW DAYS: A high pressure system will be moving closer to NE Mississippi, bringing in dry and pleasant air. Temperatures will continue to heat into the lower 90s. Overnight low temperatures will be comfortable with a hint of a fall like feel.

WEEKEND: Increased rain chances have the temperatures taking a cool down into the middle 80s.