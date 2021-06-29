Wet through Friday, looking much drier for the holiday weekend!

SUMMARY: Scattered showers and storms will continue through Thursday, coverage may be a bit less than we are seeing this afternoon in the absence of a tropical system. Friday, a cold front will approach the area, and it is looking like a washout for most of the day on Friday, keeping our temps much cooler. Models have finally come into agreement on the front clearing the area by Saturday afternoon, so that means a pretty dry dry holiday weekend! Shower and storm chances will return as we start the new work week.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms will die down quickly as the sun sets, but may persist a bit longer into the evening than previous nights due to much higher moisture levels and the remnants of tropical storm Danny. Skies will be partly cloudy, lows near 70. Areas that saw heavy rain may see some fog late.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms in the forecast again Wednesday afternoon, coverage will be a bit less than today. Highs around 90 with partly cloudy skies and feels like temps near 100.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms dissipate as the sun sets. Staying muggy with partly cloudy skies and a low near 70.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms once again Thursday afternoon, and coverage may actually increase into the evening. Highs around 90.

FRIDAY, HOLIDAY WEEKEND, EARLY NEXT WEEK: The cold front will keep us very wet on Friday, with rain and storms pretty much the entire day. Highs held down by cloud cover, in the low 80s. Upper 70s not out of the question. Rain persists into Friday night, but by Saturday we will clear out from north to south. Models now agree the front will push all the way through the area, leaving us with a dry and pleasant Saturday and 4th of July, with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and temps in the low to mid 80s! A real treat in July! Lows will also be pretty nice in the low to mid 60s. Humidity and heat returns as we start the new work week, With temps rising back to the upper 80s. Scattered storms return for Tuesday.

