Wet start to the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Scattered showers and even isolated downpours are around to start off Saturday. Rain chances will stick with us for much of the day and linger into the first half of Sunday as well. By the afternoon on Sunday, sunshine will return to the sky. Both days this weekend will have highs in the 60s, but we will warm up throughout the upcoming week.

SATURDAY: Cool and dreary. Scattered rain throughout the day will become more steady in the evening, especially for our central and southern communities. Temperatures will remain consistent in the low to mid-60s all day.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain will move out in the early overnight hours, but after midnight, another batch will move into the area. Low: 48.

SUNDAY: We will start off the day with rain. Good news is, it will move out by lunchtime and clouds will diminish to bring us a pleasant end to the weekend. Highs will be slightly cooler than Saturday, only topping out in the low-60s.

NEXT WEEK: The work week will start out cold, but dry, with temperatures down into the low-40s Monday morning. In the afternoon, we’ll reach a high in the upper-60s which is about 10° below average. A warming trend will be prevalent during the week as highs climb into the 70s and eventually the 80s. After repeated rain chances this past week, next week will be mostly dry.