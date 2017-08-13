A Wet Start to the Work Week

TONIGHT: Rain will begin to move into our area this evening from the west, which may put a damper on any evening plans. Temperatures will drop into the low 80s once the rain moves in, and lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

MONDAY: Rain continues through the morning hours and again in the afternoon, but we may see some sunshine in between. Temperatures for many will top out in the mid 80s, but those that see more sunshine may make a push to 90.

TUESDAY: More rain will push in from the north, bringing cloudy skies and more thunderstorms for much of Tuesday. Temperatures will max out in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY: While the chance for afternoon showers and storms will hang around, not everyone may see the rain. An upper level area of high pressure looks to move over our area, lessening the chances for rain. This same ridge will also allow temperatures to once again climb into the low to mid 90s with the humidity staying put.

