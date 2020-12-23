Wet tonight, cold & blustery Christmas Eve & Day

SUMMARY: A strong cold front will give us rain and thunder tonight followed by blustery, cold, & dry weather for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Be sure to have plenty of winter clothes and a warm spot to stay over the next 2 days. Temperatures will moderate during the weekend.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain and thunder. Total rainfall between 1/2” and 2”. Southerly winds becoming northwesterly between 10-25 mph with higher gusts. Evening temperatures in the upper 50s with colder 30s by sunrise.

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy, blustery, and cold. A few isolated flurries can’t totally be ruled out. Highs in the upper 30s with wind chills in the low 30s and 20s all day long. NW winds 10-25 mph with higher gusts.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows in the low 20s with wind chill values in the 10s and 0s. Santa will have smooth sailing in our neck of the woods this year as he flies through.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Sunny and cold. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40. Brisk WNW winds 10-20 mph. Wind chills in the 30s & 20s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows around 20.

WEEKEND: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs moderating back into the 50s.

