Wet Weather Returns Tomorrow

TODAY: Warm and mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Showers start to push in from our west late this evening and by the late overnight hours we will see widespread rain. Lows in the 50s. Chance of rain overnight around 90%.

THURSDAY: Rainy and cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Rain will begin to taper off in the afternoon and by the evening hours we will be dry. Lows in the 40s overnight.

FRIDAY: An isolated shower will be possible, but most spots stay dry. Highs back into the 70s. Overnight lows in the upper 40s.

SAT/SUN/MON/TUE: We round out this week and start next week on a drier and warmer note. Highs in the low to mid 70s Saturday, upper 70s Sunday, and into the 80s to start the work week next week. Sunny to mostly sunny skies for the period, with perhaps an isolated shower by Tuesday. Lows in the 40s and 50s.