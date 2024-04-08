Wet week ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a pleasant weekend, we’re in store for a wet week ahead. A stalled boundary to our north will focus repeated rain chances in our area. By the end of the week, rain amounts could reach 5″ in spots. Have the rain gear ready!

SUNDAY NIGHT: A slow-moving line of rain and storms will persist in our northern communities through the overnight hours. Some areas could receive over an inch of rain where storms linger the longest. Low: 59.

MONDAY: Eclipse Day! Rain from overnight will fall apart and much of the morning will be dry, but cloudy. Unfortunately, our sky will be mostly cloudy at the peak of the eclipse around 2pm as well. After 2pm, rain will begin to push back into the area from the south. It will increase in coverage for the evening. High: 76.

MONDAY NIGHT: Periods of rain will last through the night. Low: 58.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wet weather will continue. Tuesday and Wednesday will both feature persistent rain throughout the day, with Wednesday being the wettest day of the week. Due to all of this rain, there is potential for flash flooding and river flooding. So, a Flood Watch could be issued on Monday or Tuesday. Rain will wrap up on Thursday and we will end the week dry and sunny.