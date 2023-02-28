What family members should do if loved one goes missing

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – 30-year-old Kenneth Reed of Noxubee County has been missing for almost a week.

Reed was last seen Wednesday, February 22 at a relative’s house, and his family is doing everything they can to bring him back home.

When a loved one is missing sometimes it is hard to accept but taking the right steps as soon as possible may help get them home quicker.

But if you have never been in a situation like this, where to start can be the confusing part.

That’s why law enforcement is always ready to help guide you in the right direction.

Noxubee County mother Susan Beasly hasn’t seen her only child, 30-year-old Kenneth Reed, since Wednesday of last week, and she is still anxiously waiting for him to come home.

“Just bring my baby home. Just bring him home,” said Beasly.

No one ever wants to find out that a loved one is missing but if it ever happens, there are steps you should follow.

Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby said the first thing you should do is call the police department or the Sheriff’s office and notify them.

“As soon as you find out that someone is missing you should report it as soon as possible,” said Roby.

Once law enforcement is notified, Roby said they start investigating as soon as possible and will even ask for help.

“From day one we called Winston County drone and they came over here to check the area for us also we have relatives out there on ATV. We contact the MBI and other counties to let them know we have a missing person,” said Sheriff Roby.

Beasly said she’s been having a hard time, but she’s encouraged by all of the community support.

“I find it difficult, really difficult. When the truck was found on Paulette road we called 911. From that process, an airplane flew over. Winston County brought its drone. Four-wheelers have been searched. some on feet have searched. We had dogs out yesterday to do a search,” said Beasley.

Beasly is hoping that reporting Kenneth missing early, and having law enforcement put its resources to work will bring her son home soon.

“He has a daughter that loves her daddy that is asking every day if her daddy has been found. We just want him home,” said Beasley.

The Concord Baptist Church in Macon will be holding a Community Prayer meeting for Kenny Reed.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter