What happens during and after a robbery

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI)- We’ve all seen the videos of that brave store worker fighting when someone comes in looking to rob their store.

But what happens after the fact and could charges be pressed?

- Advertisement -

It’s any employee’s worst nightmare. Working your shift and someone coming in to rob the business.

The question becomes what should you do?

“You have a right to protect yourself if somebody attacks you of course. I think the best thing to do in that situation is just let the robber go ahead and just get what they want and that way it may save anybody from being hurt,” said Ackerman Police Chief Tim Cook.

When it comes to weapons, each business has its own policy. Some don’t want to have the liability on their shoulders.

“I’ve seen it ways where the manager would allow, or he would have some kind of weapon for them there, and then I see some of them they don’t want the weapon because they don’t want their employee to be involved and say possible shooting or something like that,” said Chief Cook.

Many store owners take steps to help protect their employees.

“Our desks for one are widened so there won’t be able to just, you know, get over to us real quick. Plus we have a panic button, and really we’re the safest place because we’re right next to the police station,” said Christianna Rimmer.

The law does protect you when it comes to defending yourself, but that’s where the lines begin to blur.

If the robber is seriously injured charges could follow.

It all comes down to whether the victim becomes the aggressor.

“When it comes to the court system is in the people’s hands, so it’s just up to the people making that decision on what they see what was going on and what was happening during that time,” said Chief Cook.

Rimmer says nothing is more important than you.

“No amount of money is worth your life. Just give them what they want and get them out,” said Rimmer.

Businesses usually have insurance covering loss of property.