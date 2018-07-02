What it takes to put a firework show together

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI)- Most of us don’t think twice when going out to enjoy a community fireworks show.

But what does it take to put on one of these shows?

From fireworks to games, music, and food, the city of Fulton is doing it all. But it takes a lot of work to bring it to life.

“It doesn’t look like much now but about 5 o’clock tomorrow this area will be completely transformed,” said Jerry Boggs.

Setting up a Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular is harder than it looks.

Fulton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Mary Sue Boggs, says that it takes months of preparation.

“Well, first of all, you need fireworks so one of the first things that we do it we book a firework company and will book that firework company typically six months to eight months in advance to make sure we can get the date that we want,” said Mary Sue Boggs.

She says that they budget six to eight thousand dollars to put on their explosive show.

And it’s not just fireworks. The city of Fulton is hosting a full community get together.

“The Russel Haven Band out of Memphis is going to be playing starting at 7 o’clock. The stage will be set up right here playing out to the crowd will have all kinds of bouncy house activities and things like that for the kids set up down there on that far side down there we have a watermelon eating contest, pie baking contest, things like patriotic pets,” said Jerry Boggs.

When it comes to putting on a full production safety can be a concern.

“Safety is important. We will set the fireworks up here on the waterway, and there will not be access to the waterway area or the walking track. You will have to be a distance away, and we have our city police department and fire department who will be here to make sure nothing goes wrong and make sure that nobody gets in the area and where they might be in danger,” said Mary Sue Boggs.

Larry Boggs says that it is important that they create a place for everyone to have a good time.

“We wanted to be more, we want people to be entertained we want the community and the surrounding area’s to come together and enjoy this special day where we can celebrate our independence,” said Larry Boggs.

The Fulton celebration starts at five on July 3rd. The Fireworks Finale launches at 9:00.