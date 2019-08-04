What we know about El Paso shooting victims

Twenty people were killed and more than two dozen were injured when a gunman opened fire Saturday afternoon at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Authorities have yet to release a list identifying those killed or injured in the shooting.

Prosecutors are pursuing a civil rights hate crime investigation and domestic terrorism charges against the suspect, identified by authorities as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius. He was arrested without incident and has reportedly been cooperating with law enforcement.

Arturo Benavides

The goddaughter of “Nino” Arturo Benavides confirmed to CBS News that he was among those killed. The 60-year-old was reportedly at the cash register checking out when the suspect entered the Walmart and opened fire.

Arturo Benavides, 60, was killed Saturday, August 3, 2019, when a gunman opened fire in a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Family of Arturo Benavides

Jordan Anchondo

Jordan Anchondo, a mother of three, apparently died while protecting her 2-month-old son during the shooting, The Associated Press reports. Anchado dropped her 5-year-old daughter off at cheerleading practice before heading to Walmart to pick up school supplies with her husband, Andre.

Her sister, Leta Jamrowski, told AP that the 2-year-old was being treated for broken bones, which were likely the result of Jordan falling on top of the child.

“From the baby’s injuries, they said that more than likely my sister was trying to shield him,” Jamrowski said. “So when she got shot she was holding him and she fell on him, so that’s why he broke some of his bones. So he pretty much lived because she gave her life.”

Andre has not been accounted for.

Jessica Coca Garcia and Memo Garcia

Jessica Coca Garcia and Memo Garcia were wounded while fundraising for their 5-year-old son’s baseball team. The couple was near the front doors of the Walmart when the suspect reportedly shot them. Jessica’s mother, Norma Coca, told AP her daughter was shot three times in the leg and her son-in-law was shot twice in the leg and once in the back.

Jessica is in stable condition, while Memo is in critical condition. The couple’s son and their 11-year-old daughter were with them but were not shot.

Mexican citizens killed and injured

According to Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, six Mexican citizens were killed and seven others were injured in the shooting.

Ebrard tweeted the names of the five of the six who died: Sara Esther Regalado; Adolfo Cerros Hernández Aguascalientes; Jorge Calvillo García; Elsa Mendoza de la Mora; Gloria Irma Márquez Juárez.

Of the injured, three have been identified by Mexican authorities: 45-year-old, Mario de Alba Montes, who was shot in the back; 44-year-old Olivia Mariscal Rodriguez, who sustained chest and hand injuries; 10-year-old Erika de Alba Mariscal, who was injured in the leg. All are being treated a the UMC Hospital in El Paso.

A friend of Mario De Alba confirmed he was shot in the back but is in stable condition at a nearby intensive care center.

El Paso residents place flowers at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Saturday mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Andres Leighton / AP