What we know about the Ohio shooting victims

Nine people were killed and 27 others were injured when a 24-year-old gunman opened fire in a popular nightlife district in Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday. The suspect, who was also killed, has been identified as Connor Betts, of Bellbrook, Ohio.

On Sunday, authorities released a list of those killed in the shooting. They include Betts’ 22-year-old sister Megan. She was the youngest person killed.

Here are some of their stories.

Megan Betts

Megan Betts, left, was killed in a shooting Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. Her brother, Connor Betts, right, was identified as the suspect.

A manager at Megan’s former place of work said she never discussed her brother but seemed close with her mother. Daniel Cottrell, manager of the Smokejumper Visitor Center in Missoula, Montana, told The Washington Post that Megan worked there this summer as a tour guide.

Cottrell said Megan worked there as an intern through a program run by the Student Conservation Association. He described her as a “very positive person,” who was competent and well-liked by her peers. He said she also loved exploring new places, including the “local culture.”

Thomas McNichols

Thomas McNichols was among those killed Sun., Aug. 4, 2019. Jevin Lamar

The aunt of one of the nine people killed in a mass shooting in Dayton said her nephew known as T.J. was a “gentle giant.” Donna Johnson told The Dayton Daily News that Thomas McNichols was tall, well-loved and “like a big kid.”

She said McNichols used to take family members to the movies when big films hit theaters.

McNichols, a 25-year-old father of four, was living with Johnson in Dayton.

Nicholas Cumer

Nicholas Cumer was among those killed in a mass shooting on Sunday, August 4, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio. Saint Francis University

The president of a university in Pennsylvania said one of its students was among those killed. A release from Father Malachi Van Tassell said Nicholas Cumer was a graduate student in the master of cancer care program at Saint Francis University.

Van Tassell said Cumer had been in Dayton as part of an internship program. He described Cumer as dedicated to caring for others. He said Cumer was among the students recognized for completing more than 100 hours of service. He also said Cumer was a graduate assistant with the university marching band.

He said a Mass in Cumer’s memory will be arranged on campus this week.

Lois Oglesby

Lois “Lola” Oglesby was among those killed in a mass shooting Sun., Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio.

One of the victims of the Ohio shooting was a mother of two who had a newborn daughter, a relative said. Derasha Merrett told The Dayton Daily News that she was a cousin and friend to 27-year-old Lois Oglesby.

Merrett says she was up feeding her own newborn early Sunday morning when she learned Oglesby died in the shooting at a popular nightlife area in Dayton. She remembered Oglesby as a “wonderful mother, a wonderful person.”

Merrett says her cousin was in nursing school and looking forward to a career that would make the most of her love for children.

Saeed Saleh

A native of East Africa who moved to the United States a few years ago, Ohio shooting victim Saeed Saleh was remembered as a “humble and quiet person” by a spokesman for his family.

Yahya Khamis, president of the Sudanese Community of Dayton, said Monday that he was speaking on behalf of Saleh’s family and coordinating funeral plans for the 38-year-old. Khamis said he didn’t know Saleh well but called him kindhearted.

“He was a very good guy,” Khamis said.

A father of Saleh of three, Saleh was originally from Eritrea in East Africa and later lived in Sudan before immigrating to the United States a few years ago, he said.

He said Saleh’s friends and family were thankful for the support they had received from the Dayton community.

Logan Turner

Logan Turner, 30

Just days past his 30th birthday, Logan Turner was “very generous and loving and the world’s best son,” mother Danita Turner told the Dayton Daily News.

“Everyone loved Logan,” she said. “He was a happy-go-lucky guy.”

Turner said her son was out with a few friends when he was shot just outside a bar in Dayton’s historic Oregon District.

Turner had a degree from Sinclair Community College and went on to earn an engineering degree from the University of Toledo, his mother said. He also attended Wright State University for a while, according to Seth Bauguess, spokesman for the university in Dayton.

Turner’s mother said he had recently started working as a machinist at a company in Springboro.

Other victims identified

Monica Brickhouse, 39 Derrick Fudge, 57 Beatrice Warren Curtis (known as Nicole Curtis), 36

What we know about the suspect

The shooter is a 24-year-old man who went to high school and college in the area and worked at an eatery. Connor Betts’ college and the restaurant where he worked say they’re providing law enforcement with any relevant information they have.

Sinclair Community College said Betts attended there and studied psychology but wasn’t enrolled this summer.

Chipotle confirmed he worked at one of its restaurants but released no other details.

Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Schools also confirmed Betts graduated in 2013 but didn’t immediately release information about his records.

April Siese and Peter Martinez contributed to this report.