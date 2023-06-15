What you need to know for upcoming Primary Election Day

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Election season is among us and it’s important to know the rules at the polls and for your mailbox.

Primary Election Day is August 8.

You must be registered to vote in the primary election by July 10.

If you are voting absentee by mail it must be cast and postmarked by Election Day.

It can be received five days after.

There are also runoff rules for the upcoming primaries.

“If you vote in a Republican primary and there’s a Republican primary runoff, you can vote in that. You can not then go vote in the Democratic Party runoff. So you have to go where ever you started but if you didn’t vote at all, then you go vote in a runoff no matter the party,” said Secretary of State Michael Watson.

For information related to documentation and more, go to sos.ms.gov/yall-vote

General elections are in November.

