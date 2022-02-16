Wheelchair bound man saved from burning home in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WCBI)- As first reported by Breezy News, Kosciusko Police Department’s body cam video from Monday shows first responders saving a man in a wheelchair from a house fire.

Kosciusko Fire Department and Police Department body arrived on scene around 10 p.m. and hopped through a window searching for people inside.

First responders discovered a wheelchair-bound man trapped inside and took action by lifting the man out of the window.

What started as a frightening scene for a handicapped man resulted in a heroic rescue by Kosciusko’s firefighters and police officers.

Breezy News says the body cam footage is Officer Travis Quesnot.