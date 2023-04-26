Wheeler man faces felony charges after allegedly stealing lawnmower

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Wheeler man faces felony charges after he was accused of taking a ride on a hot lawnmower.

Last Friday, Prentiss County Deputies took a report on a stolen John Deere riding mower in the Wheeler area.

It only took investigators a day to track down the lawn tractor.

Saturday, they recovered the mower and made an arrest.

Jeremy Ryan Arnold of Wheeler was charged with receiving stolen property.

His bond is set at $10,000.

The lawnmower has been returned to its owner.

Law Enforcement officers remind people to make sure they have a list of the serial numbers for their power equipment and tools. It makes identifying property easier if it is recovered.

