Where are the fall temperatures?

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- This has been a week of warm temperatures. There is a slight break coming soon, with the approaching cold front for this weekend.

TONIGHT: It is going to be a mild night again. Temperatures will not cool off as much, as they did the night before. Low temps tonight will only fall into the middle 50s. Sky conditions are going to continue being mostly clear.

FRIDAY: It is going to be another warm day, to finish off the week. Temperatures are heading into the lower 80s. Cloud coverage will begin moving in throughout the day on Friday. It will start of lighter and continue building into the afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Overnight low temperatures will only fall into the lower 60s, staying very mild with the building cloud coverage. There is a slight chance of rain showers within the overnight hours, closer to Saturday morning. Football games should feel pretty enjoyable with the mild temperatures and light clouds moving in.

WEEKEND: Saturday is going to be the coolest out of the past several days. The temperature will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. There is a great chance of seeing showers and possibly a few storms throughout the day Saturday too. Sunday will be warmer, with temperatures in the upper 70s. There is a chance for morning showers on Sunday. Overnight low temperatures will be in the low to middle 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday, the temperatures are quickly going to jump back into the lower 80s. Cloud coverage will be clearing out the first couple days of the week. Overnight low temperatures will head towards the upper 50s. Wednesday begins a drop in the temperature, with Thursday following.