STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Following the June 5th primaries, congressional candidate Whit Hughes is continuing his campaign efforts by holding town hall tours.

Hughes says he wants these meetings to open a conversation between him and the community on where he stands on major issues.

The goal is to get an idea on what the people of Mississippi want to see in Washington.

The republican run off between Whit Hughes and Michael Guest will be held on June 26th.