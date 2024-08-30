Wicker Highway dedicated in remembrance of judge

WICKER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A portion of Mississippi Highway 15 in Pontotoc is now renamed in honor of a longtime civic and political mover and shaker.

Allie Martin was at dedication ceremonies for “Fred Wicker Boulevard” and has reaction from friends and family who said current expansion projects for Highway 15 had their start with the late community leader.

The ceremony dedicating a portion of Highway 15 was held directly across the street from Judge Fred Wicker’s home.

“He lived in that house 75 years and at that time this was not even a thought out here. He’s part of the legacy that helped make that growth possible,” said Mayor Bob Peeples.

Fred Wicker was a World War Veteran, Pontotoc City Attorney, County Prosecutor , State Senator and Circuit Judge. He was the first lawmaker to advocate for the four-laning of Highway 15 as a corridor from the Tennessee line to the Gulf Coast, getting an amendment passed for the project. That dream has slowly become a reality, with Highway 15 four lane projects in Tippah, Pontotoc and Union Counties.

“This is passed through the Mississippi legislature, it memorializes Mississippians who have contributed greatly to our state, here in Pontotoc, Judge Wicker was an obvious leader of the area and the region,” MDOT, Executive Director Brad White.

US Senator Roger Wicker said his father had a vision early on about the need for expanding Highway 15 and the impact it would make on the entire region.

“Look at the jobs created along Highway 15. We would not have jobs we have, for example, at Ashley, in Ecru, if we weren’t ensuring them that we will expand Highway 15 in the four lane program. You go to that plant, and see people getting off, or going to work, you realize the importance of transportation, unless we can get our workers to factories, shops and small businesses, we can’t expand the job market,” said Wicker.

After the dedication ceremony, guests were invited to Judge Wicker’s home for refreshments and a chance to share stories about the community leader, military veteran, and family man.

