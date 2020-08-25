WILDER STRONG: How COVID-19 impacted plans & miracles kept coming

STARKIVLLE, Miss. & Houston, Tx (WCBI)- For first time parents having a child can be scary enough. But try having one in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic as states begin to shut down and take measures to combat the spread of the virus.

We introduced you to the Williamson family Monday. They share with WCBI’s Scott Martin the challenges they faced and how they overcame.

Blake And Charlee Williamson knew their baby was going to be born in Houston, Texas. They knew he would have to fight for his life.

But what they didn’t know is that the coronavirus would force the Lone Star state to shut down.

“We came for a preliminary visit in March. That’s when the governor here shut down Texas. By the time we got out here in April, we had to have papers to get here,” said Blake and Charlee Williamson.

A letter from the doctor was their ticket into the state of Texas.

“We’re like officer we have a letter we’re going to the hospital and he’s just like, go, go, go,” said Blake Williamson.

Wilder was born with a mass on one his lungs. His parents say his best chance of survival was in this Texas hospital. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Wilder’s parents have to alternate days to visit him. And no one else is allowed in.

“We can’t send grandmas, grandpas, aunts, uncles, cousins, whatever. That part is tough because we have to FaceTime them and show them what’s going on,” said Blake.

Even during pregnancy, Charlee was the only one allowed to her appointments. 2020 has thrown a lot of curve balls at the Williamson’s. But the love and support from their hometown of Starkville has kept them strong.

“They’ve been kind of enough to check on our house, taking care of the yard, checking our mail. Every couple of weeks they’ll flush all the toilets and turn all the faucets and stuff like that.”

From miles away, home has been the backbone for the Williamson’s. Another thing that amazed them is the kindness from strangers.

“It’s amazing. The outpouring of support from family, friends, strangers, that we know are struggling themselves during this time during the uncertainties with COVID and the financial effects for everyone right now. It was very rewarding and humbling to know that that many care about Wilder and care about us,” said Charlee.

Wilder is expected to be in a Houston hospital at least for the next three months.

Here’s a link to Wilder’s GoFundMe page if you’d like to follow his journey.