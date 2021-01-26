Will you be getting the vaccination shot?

As the corona virus vaccine is becoming more widely available; there are some things that still turns people's heads

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI)- As the coronavirus vaccine is becoming more widely available; there are some things that still turn people’s heads; some believe taking it is the right thing to do while others think differently.

There are many negative and positive outlooks on the vaccine and these folks weigh their opinion about getting the shot and if others should or not.

“It was just my way of helping out I mean anything I can do to help stop spread this virus I’m going to do it,” said Kelly Denton.

“I think people are scared too you know what I mean as far as taking it because this is the quickest medicine they’ve ever had. A lot of people aren’t trusting the government a lot of people aren’t trusting our hospitals even in Columbus,” said Shontae Miller.

“First and foremost my family; and also I’m a small business owner so to protect the health and safety of my clients,” said Laura Vernon.

She also weighed in on why others should take the shot.

“I certainly think it’s the most proactive way to try to put an end to this virus,” said Vernon.

” Science proves it works and I don’t want to be on the losing end,” said James Lowe

As for his opinion on if people should get it.

“That’s up to them I think it should be an individual choice, it shouldn’t be mandated, and if they don’t want to make it that’s up to them,” said Lowe

Vaccines are available for essential workers, high-risk adults 65 and older, and healthcare officials.