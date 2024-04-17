Willis Miller found guilty of crashing into ATV, killing child

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County jury found a man guilty of crashing into an ATV and killing a child while under the influence.

Willis Miller was found guilty of aggravated DUI and aggravated assault.

The jury deliberated about 30 minutes, returning the verdict just before 5 p.m. April 17.

Investigators said the crash happened in April 2022 on Williams Road in Oktibbeha County.

There were three juveniles on the ATV at the time of the accident.

“Gabby” Frazier died from her injuries.

Miller is expected to be sentenced April 18.

