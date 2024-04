Jury selection begins: Man accused of killing child in ATV crash

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection began in the trial where a man was accused of crashing into an ATV and killing a child while under the influence.

Willis Miller was charged with aggravated DUI.

The crash happened in April 2022 on Williams Road in Oktibbeha County.

There were three juveniles on the ATV at the time of the accident.

“Gabby” Frazier died from her injuries.

The trial was expected to last through the week.

