Windsor Place, Arrington declared COVID-19 free

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Plantation Pointe Retirement Community announced the Arrington and Windsor Place are currently COVID-19 free.

Over the last seven weeks, the Arrington was hit particularly hard by the coronavirus. A 56-year-old employee passed away after complications from the virus.

- Advertisement -

Also, The Windsor Place skilled-nursing facility has no staff or residents currently infected or showing symptoms, according to administrator Ken Phillips.

The entire staff was tested recently and results were expected in the next two to seven days.