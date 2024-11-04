Windy and cloudy ahead of cold front

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Windy and humid conditions are ahead, with increased rain chances throughout the week. Temperatures are still warm and well above average, with continued highs in the 80s for early November!

MONDAY: The week will start off windy and cloudy. Moisture from the Gulf will bring humidity and the possibility for some spotty, brief pockets of sprinkles this afternoon. The high temperature will be in the lower 80s, with overnight lows in the mid-60s.

TUESDAY: With heavy cloud cover for the majority of the day, the next round of rain will arrive around dinnertime on Tuesday. A cold front will bring the increase in showers, while temperatures will remain warm. The high temperature will still be in the lower 80s, with overnight lows in the mid-60s and continued strong wind gusts up to 25 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: The chance for rain will stick around for the rest of the week, with lingering isolated showers into the weekend. High temperatures will drop slightly into the upper 70s by the end of the week, with overnight lows in the lower 60s. Warmer than average temperatures will still be the story!