Windy Wednesday!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A dry cold front will push through today ramping up our wind gusts and bringing a bit more of a chill for tonight and tomorrow!

TODAY: A dry cold front will push through the area mid morning through the afternoon which will increase our cloud cover, but no rain is expected. The main headliner is windy conditions as wind gusts will approach 20-25 mph at times. Highs will reach the upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Following the cold front, clouds will clear away and temperatures will drop all the way down near freezing!

TOMORROW: Temperatures are expected to cool down as highs only reach the low 50s with mostly sunny skies.