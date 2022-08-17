Wing Stop franchise restaurants under investigation with the Dept. of Labor

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former chicken wing restaurant is in some hot sauce with the Department of Labor.

Boss Wings Enterprises LLC owned several Wing Stop franchise restaurants, including the Starkville, Tupelo, and Oxford locations.

The family of rapper Rick Ross owns Boss Wings, which is based in Southaven.

The company has been ordered to pay almost $115,000 in back wages, damages, and civil penalties.

Boss Wings is accused of making employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages.

The Department of Labor also says the company violated child labor regulations by allowing a 15-year-old employee to work past 10 p.m. several times in June 2021.