Wings Over Columbus Amazes Thousands On Saturday

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The 2018 Columbus Air Force Base Air Space Show has come and gone.

Although it was cancelled for Sunday, it brought out thousands on Saturday.

The crowd was amazed as they watched the Army’s Elite Military Parachute Team.

The group was one of the dozens of performers at Saturday’s event.

The Air Show had more than 50 planes on display for the public to tour.

Public Affairs Commander Sonic Johnson says the open house is one way the Base strengthens its ties to the community.

“The Columbus Air Force Base is named after the city of Columbus, and that ties more than in name only. This is truly a community that we open our Base to. We open the gates for everybody from Columbus, just to come on out and enjoy a free afternoon with the men and women of the United States Air Force.”

The Columbus Air Force Base trains more than one third of the nation’s pilots.

This is the Base’s first time since 2014 to host the air and space show.