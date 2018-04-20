‘Wings Over Columbus’ gears up for high flying action tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Aerial performances. Aircraft displays. Fun for the whole family.

The Columbus Air Force Base will open its gates for “Wings Over Columbus” tomorrow.

- Advertisement -

In addition to performances by more than a dozen aerial teams, the event will feature some exciting attractions, music, and great food.

Teams were out this morning practicing in preparation for the thousands that are expected to attend the free event.

“We have the F-22 Demo team. We’ve got the C-17 Demo team and the Golden Knights are going to be performing and we’ve got up to 15 acts flying,” says Captain Kelly Mangano.

The gates will open at 9am. The opening ceremony starts at 11. Events last until 4pm.