Wings Over Columbus has largest turnout in at least a decade

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – “Wings Over Columbus” soars to new heights this past weekend.

The Columbus Air Force Base estimates 60,000 people soaked up the action in the skies. That’s the largest turnout in at least a decade.

Saturday saw the most people on base, with an estimated 40,000 people attending.

There were about 20,000 on Sunday.

29 schools participated in the STEM expo.

The two-day event featured plane performances and aircraft displays that you could walkthrough.

This was also the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds’ first performance of the season.

“The Wings Over Columbus Airshow and STEM Expo was a great success with approximately 60,000 people coming through the gates. We are grateful for the tremendous teamwork by base and community personnel, which made this year’s airshow a memorable experience,” said Col. Seth Graham, 14th Flying Training Wing Commander.

“Wings Over Columbus” is held every two years at Columbus Air Force Base.