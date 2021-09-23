Wings Over Columbus is preparing for take-off in 2022

Lieutenant Colonel Rory Klepper briefed Columbus business and community leaders about the return of the popular airshow.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – After being grounded in 2020, Wings Over Columbus is preparing for take-off in 2022.

The 20-22 edition of Wings Over Columbus will be on March 26th and 27th.

Klepper says they are planning a return to a traditional in-person event next year, which will also mark the return of The Thunderbirds.

Besides entertainment, the air show serves other purposes.

“So, bringing in the education piece; bringing the recruitment aspect, and then again showcasing what we have today,” said Lieutenant Colonel Rory Klepper, Air Show Director.

The last Wings Over Columbus was in 2018. The Thunderbirds were scheduled to perform at that airshow but were grounded due to bad weather.