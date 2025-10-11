“Wings over Winston” will take off Saturday morning

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The sky may be empty right now at the Louisville-Winston County Airport, but that will not be the case Saturday morning.

The “Wings Over Winston” airshow will be held this weekend. It will highlight a lineup of aerobatic and specialty pilots, flying high and fast and performing thrilling maneuvers for the crowds.

“It is going to be a fun show,” said Bob Carlton, Airshow Pilot. “And it is going to be really exciting.”

“It is without a doubt going to be a fantastic show,” said Mike Forster, Event Organizer.

The airshow will feature eight pilots, and it is a free event for the public.

Pilot Bob Carlton said, performing in the air is something he always looks forward to.

“It is so much fun to see the people get excited about what we do,” said Carlton. “I also enjoy walking the crowds after the show and signing autographs, especially for the kids, because they get so excited about what we are doing.”

Third Strike Wing Walker Joseph Bender said, Being able to fly a plane and put on a show for an audience is almost beyond words.

“It is something that is almost impossible to describe.” said Bender. “To be out there with the wind blowing, it feels like you are actually flying yourself.”

With Children being able to watch jets and planes do flips in the sky, event coordinator Mike Forster, and Third String Wing Walker Carol Pilon said they hope this inspires more people to aim high.

“We need more and more folks looking to be pilots, mechanics, and more aviation centered people looking for careers in aviation.” said Carlton. “And that is part of the reason we do it.”

“There is always someone out there that is willing to teach you.” said Pilon. So, we are here and we are open, but we need that level of dedication. If someone wants to get in this industry, they have to do it out of love and desire.”

“Wings over Winston” takes off Saturday morning at eleven o’clock

