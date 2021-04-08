Winner finalized in Starkville’s Republican primary for Ward Four

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a winner in Starkville’s Republican primary for Ward Four.

The Starkville Election Commission and the Republican Executive Committee met this morning and reviewed the Affidavit ballots from Tuesday’s election.

The result – Kevin Daniels 94, Austin Check – 92. The two were tied at 92 votes at the end of the day on Tuesday.

Daniels will face Democratic candidate Mike Brooks in the June general election.

Jason Walker, who has served two terms as Ward 4 alderman, is not running for re-election