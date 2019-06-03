Winning bid for lunch with Warren Buffett tops $4.5 million

The chance to sit down for a private lunch with billionaire investor Warren Buffett fetched more than $4.5 million at an annual auction on eBay. The proceeds from the online auction last week will benefit the Glide Foundation, a California charity that helps San Francisco’s homeless.

This year’s winning bid crushed the record $3.5 million a bidder spent on lunch with Buffett in 2016 and 2012. The celebrated investor and Berkshire Hathaway CEO holds the auction every year. Buffett’s first wife, Susie, introduced him to Glide after she volunteered there. She died in 2004, but Buffett continues to support the organization and over two decades has raised nearly $30 million for Glide.

Bidding on lunch with the so-called Oracle of Omaha started at $25,000 on May 26 and ended Friday. The pair will dine at steak house Smith & Wollensky in New York City.