Winona Alderwoman arrested at meeting on disorderly conduct charge

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – It was anything but business as usual at Tuesday night’s Winona Board of Aldermen meeting.

An ongoing feud between first-term Alderwoman Sylvia Clark and employees of the city’s Recreation and Parks Department erupted during the meeting.

Before it was over Clark had to be removed by police.

Clark has reportedly been critical of park employees and their handling of money, particularly money taken in from tournaments held in the city.

WONA radio reported that after comments made by Clark at the June 6 meeting, those employees felt the need to speak up for themselves to the board.

Clark reportedly interrupted their comments. Mayor Aaron Dees tried to get her to settle down, and after several warnings, called on Winona Police Officers to remove her from the meeting.

Clark reportedly did not comply at first but was taken out.

She has been charged with Disorderly Conduct/Failure to Comply and Resisting Arrest.

She was not taken to jail but bonded out at $888.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter