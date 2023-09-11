Winona Councilwoman has first day in court after being arrested at meeting

WINONA, Miss. (WONA/WCBI) – A Winona Councilwoman had her first day in court after being arrested during an alderman meeting.

During the June 20 Board of Aldermen meeting, Sylvia Clark was removed by police after an ongoing feud between her and employees of the city’s Recreation and Parks Department erupted.

Clark has reportedly been critical of park employees and their handling of money, particularly money taken in from tournaments held in the city.

WONA radio reported that after comments made by Clark during a June 6 meeting, those employees felt the need to speak up for themselves to the board.

Clark reportedly interrupted their comments. Mayor Aaron Dees tried to get her to settle down, and after several warnings, called on Winona Police Officers to remove her from the meeting.

Clark reportedly did not comply at first and was taken out.

She was arraigned on a simple assault of a police officer charge in the Montgomery County Courthouse.

Clark will have a hearing in Justice Court on October 30 for disorderly conduct/failure to comply and resisting arrest charges.

