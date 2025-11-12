Winona home on Highway 51 engulfed in flames overnight

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – A home on Highway 51 North in Winona caught fire overnight.

According to Winona Fire Chief Barrett Johnson, the call came in around 4:45 am, November 12, for a structure fire.

Three engines and 15 firefighters with the Winona Fire Department responded.

Johnson said the home was fully engulfed when the first crew arrived.

Crews worked to put out the fire until about 8:05 am.

The home was ruled a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.