Winona man dies after two-vehicle crash in Noxubee County

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Winona man died after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash around 8:40 a.m. on Highway 45 Alternate in Noxubee County.

A 2016 Toyota Highlander driven by 33-year-old Andrew Keith Ryals of Winona, Mississippi was traveling south when it collided with the rear of an industrial forklift.

Ryals died at the scene from his injuries.

The driver of the industrial forklift was not injured.

The crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

