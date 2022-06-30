Winona man is charged with a child sex crime in Lafayette County

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Winona man is charged with a child sex crime in Lafayette County.

27-year-old Decarlos Carruth is charged with enticement of a child to meet for lustful purposes and sexual battery of a minor.

Today, Lafayette County deputies came across a suspicious vehicle in the area of Highway 7 South.

Investigators say deputies found Carruth and a juvenile in that vehicle.

After more investigation Carruth was arrested.

He remains in jail on a $50,000 bond.