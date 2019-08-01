Winona man sentenced after cruelty to living creatures charge

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI )- A horse owner in Montgomery County faced a judge after four of his horses were found in poor physical condition.

The case has put a spotlight on the challenges of getting situations like this to court.

- Advertisement -

In June, four horses were taken into custody after a shocking report of neglect.

One horse reportedly had to have two operations: one to remove a halter that had been on so long it was embedded in her head, the second to reconstruct the damage it caused.

Another, according to a veterinarian’s report, would likely have died within days if it had not been taken in.

Now the owner of those horses, O.G. Johnson, is facing the consequences.

“The whole case worked out well,” said Doll Stanley.

Johnson was charged with cruelty to living creatures.

Judge Alan Devo Lancaster fined him the maximum – $500 per animal and ordered him to pay restitution for the over $4,000 in vet’s bills.

Johnson will also have to serve 60 days of house arrest with a two-year jail sentence if he violates the house arrest.

Doll Stanley, of In Defense of Animals, said this is the result they were looking for.

She said getting rulings in animal abuse cases can be difficult.

“Many courts don’t have experience neither does law enforcement have experience with these cases. Because law enforcement has not studied animals laws,” said Stanley.

She said that can lead to lesser sentencing.

“Here’s the problem everybody that is an animal person in Mississippi is blasting the legislatures. Constantly they tell us the judges are not giving maximum sentence saying now why should we change the law so this is our goal,” said Stanley.

Stanley said if you spot a case of animal neglect or abuse call local law enforcement.