Winona man sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling meth

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – A man from Winona will spend 10 years in prison for selling meth.

48-year-old William Earl Murray pled guilty in federal court to one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

He was sentenced to 120 months in prison and four years of probation after he was released.

Murray was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals after the sentencing hearing.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Winona Police Department investigated the case.

